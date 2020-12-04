Michelle Pfeiffer transforms into the lady in red (hair) for new film

Michelle Pfeiffer has gone all red!

Hair color, that is. As she showed off in an Instagram photo earlier this week, she rocks the look beautifully:

That said, the look is just part of a role she's playing in a new film, as she noted in the caption of the throwback pic. "Becoming Frances Price," she wrote, referring to her character's name, before crediting the makeup artist and hairstylist for the film "French Exit."

Pfeiffer, 62, usually has blond hair, as she's demonstrated in other photos on her Instagram page. But we think she looks pretty radiant in her new look.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges in "French Exit" Sony Pictures Classics

Plus, the film is getting raves. Variety notes, "Whether drunkenly slinging kitchen knives or soberly putting men in their place, Pfeiffer ensures that audiences won't soon forget Frances. She comes on strong, makes an impression, and aptly slips away without saying goodbye."

She's also impressed some fans, famous and otherwise: In the comments of the Instagram photo, Chelsea Handler wrote, "I thought that was @brycedhoward," while a commenter wrote, "@chelseahandler no she looks like @jessicachastain." Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer and Julianne Moore left fire emoji, and Selma Blair noted, "It’s wildly different. Of course it looks great."

"The older I've gotten, the easier it's become" to feel confident about aging in Hollywood, Pfeiffer told O, The Oprah Magazine last year. "You reach a threshold where you’re fine with looking good for your age instead of looking young for your age, and I’ve crossed it. Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that’s not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so. It’s quite a relief, honestly."