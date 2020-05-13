Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, stuns with makeup-free look

Stars, they’re just like us! Or, at the very least, many of them are going makeup-free during their coronavirus quarantine like the rest of us.

Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, is no exception and has been showing off her natural look on Instagram as she waits for quarantine to end.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” actress asked “Is it over yet?” with a recent selfie that showed her apparently gazing off into the distant future.

Former TODAY anchor Katie Couric replied “No” with a crying emoji.

Other celebs got in on the commentary, with Jessica Alba replying “Nope,” and Selma Blair writing, “Not yet. My pretty.”

The recent picture is just one of many Pfeiffer has shared of her relaxed look from home. The actress shared a selfie video in no makeup and a sweatshirt on Mother’s Day thanking frontline workers for their dedication to serving the public amid the pandemic.

She also shared another picture with the natural look a few weeks ago, writing “Trying to figure out how to do a virtual Easter egg hunt...”

Kelley and Pfeiffer at the Golden Globes held on Jan. 5, 2020. Kevork Djansezian/NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pfeiffer has two adult kids, Claudia Rose, 27, and John Henry, 25, with her TV producer husband David E. Kelley.