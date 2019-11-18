Hello, yellow!

Michelle Obama sported a stunning, lemon-colored gown as she attended an event at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery over the weekend.

She rocked the bright yellow gown as she honored Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2019 American Portrait Gala. Paul Morigi / AP

The former first lady looked gorgeous in the neon dress, which had a corset-style bodice and a sparkly mesh overlay.

She completed her look with soft, shoulder-length waves.

The former first lady presented Lin-Manuel Miranda with an award at the gala. Joy Asico / AP

The dress was custom-designed for Obama by the Paris-based fashion house Schiaparelli, marking the first time she has collaborated with the label, according to Vogue.

“The real starting point for the overall look was the colour,” Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, told Vogue about the design. “The acidic tone echoes Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature shocking pink, and we also felt that it matched the strength and energy of Mrs Obama. It was such an honour to make this special gown for her.”

The glittering dress featured a sparkling, mesh overlay. Joy Asico / AP

Obama wore the gown as she presented “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation prize at the 2019 American Portrait Gala.

In a later Instagram post, she shared a sweet photo with Miranda and described how she first met Miranda at the White House, before “Hamilton” exploded in popularity.

“I first met Lin more than a decade ago, when he came to the White House to perform the opening number from what he described as a “concept album.” And, as we all know, his little concept, Hamilton, became a global phenomenon,” she wrote in the caption. “But what I love most is that he believes it’s his duty to lift up those around him, especially the next generation.”

This isn’t the first time Obama has rocked this bright shade of yellow. She wore a wrap dress in a similar hue for a stop on her "Becoming" book tour last year.

Yellow is definitely her color! Getty Images

She paired that look with sparkling, thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

Since leaving the White House, Obama has been taking more fashion risks, sporting slightly more glamorous, edgy looks.

Her latest, vibrant gown is just a reminder that she will always be a style icon!