Michelle Obama's belt stole the show on Inauguration Day

Former first lady Michelle Obama's style always turns heads, but her Inauguration Day outfit was especially show-stopping.

Obama arrived at Wednesday morning's ceremony in a stunning jewel-toned ensemble that showed off her impeccable fashion sense.

The 57-year-old paired the merlot-colored coat with a wide-legged jumpsuit by South Carolina-based designer Sergio Hudson, according to New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman. But it was the first lady's accessories that really had onlookers buzzing.

Michele Obama made a style statement with a bold belt that had gold detailing. MELINA MARA / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Obama tied her outfit together with a matching belt with bold gold detailing at the buckle that added a touch of sass to her well-tailored look.

The former first lady walked in with her husband, former President Barack Obama, and the couple wore matching black face masks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden wore beautiful colors for the big day. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Many other female political figures wore jewel toned outfits on Inauguration Day, including Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden. Harris, in her signature pearls, donned a beautiful ankle-length ensemble also by Sergio Hudson, as well as designer Christopher John Rogers. Jill Biden selected an ocean-blue tweed coat, dress and matching silk face mask by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neill.

Obama on her first Inauguration Day in 2009 when her husband, Barack Obama, was sworn in as president. DOUG MILLS / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Obama is no stranger to Inauguration Day fashion and notably nailed her ensembles in 2009 and 2013. For her husband's first inaugural parade, she wore a custom yellow-green Isabel Toledo dress and coat.

Michelle Obama on Inauguration Day in 2013 when Barack Obama entered his second term. The Washington Post / Getty Images

Four years later, the first lady wore a checkered coat, pink leather gloves and another bold belt for the 2013 parade.

The president and first lady dance on stage at the 2009 inaugural ball. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Obama's keen sense of style has also been on display at several inaugural balls. In 2009, she looked wonderful in a white Jason Wu gown with delicate flower detailing.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the inaugural ball in 2013. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

At the ball in 2013, Obama wore yet another Jason Wu gown and looked ravishing in the red design.