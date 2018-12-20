Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

First lady of style!

Michelle Obama stepped out in a pair of gold, glittering, thigh-high Balenciaga boots during a recent stop on her book tour — and they were truly stunning.

So sparkly! Getty Images

She paired the sparkly boots with a yellow wrap dress, also by Balenciaga, as she chatted with Sarah Jessica Parker about her new memoir, “Becoming,” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, shared a close-up photo of the dazzling boots on Twitter.

During her talk with Parker, Obama looked back on her style icon status as first lady. While she tackled serious issues during her time in the White House — from fighting childhood obesity to educating girls around the world — she knew that, as a woman, her clothing choices would also make headlines.

She wore the stunning outfit during the last stop on her "Becoming" book tour. Getty Images

So she leaned in to her role as a fashion icon, and used her clothing to shine a spotlight on deserving designers.

"I did know that my clothes were making a statement, I knew that was the case," she said, according to the AP. "So we decided why don't we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn't get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown."

Obama wore a Jason Wu gown to the 2009 Inaugural Ball. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

She also said she picked designers based on their character and kindness.

"I didn't want to wear the clothes of someone who didn't have a good spirit, and you could hear these things, you could hear how they treated my staff or how they treated their works,” she said. “So everyone I wore as far as I knew had a good spirit as well.”

Obama’s style was always on point but ever since she left the White House, she’s been trying out slightly more adventurous looks.

She has been rocking multiple chic pantsuits during her book tour, including this sparkly number she wore on “The Tonight Show” earlier this week.

The former first lady rocked a sparkly pantsuit on "The Tonight Show." Getty Images

She wore a pink, satin ensemble during a recent appearance in San Jose, California.

Obama has rocked several stylish pantsuits during her book tour. Getty Images

And she wore a vibrant, red pantsuit when she visited the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver, as she shared a few dance moves with the young patients.

Obama showed off her dance moves in a red pantsuit during a recent event at a children's hospital in Denver. Getty Images

Her glittery boots might be her most daring look yet, though — and she looks amazing!

