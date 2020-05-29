Score up to 91% off watches, polo shirts, knife sets and more just in time for Father’s Day

Michael Buble and wife wear 'quarantine-style' red carpet looks for movie premiere

The singer and actress both paired their looks with slippers.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Red carpet events have been shut down since March, due to the coronavirus. But Michael Bublé’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, still has special photos to commemorate the premiere of her Netflix movie “La Corazonada.”

“While there’s no red carpet premiere, that didn’t stop us from celebrating quarantine-style,” Bublé, 44, wrote on Facebook. “I couldn’t be more proud of my leading lady. Please go check it out!”

In the picture, the couple is dressed for a Zoom call — which is usually filmed from the waist up. Lopilato is shown in a multicolor embroidered minidress paired perfectly with slippers. Bublé, who copied Lopilato’s footwear, paired his suit jacket and tie with Donald Duck pajamas.

"Brilliant! Love the attire, very appropriate!" one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, "Loving the PJ bottoms and slippers!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAVZwLaFFLn

It’s been a busy month for the Argentine actress, who has been social distancing with Bublé and their three children, Noah, 6, Elias, 4, and Vida, 22 months.

Last week, Bublé took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute.

“Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness,” he wrote. “You’re our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you’ve become.”

Michael Buble keeps Hoda laughing with his favorite quote

Jan. 8, 201904:31
Rachel Paula Abrahamson