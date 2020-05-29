Red carpet events have been shut down since March, due to the coronavirus. But Michael Bublé’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, still has special photos to commemorate the premiere of her Netflix movie “La Corazonada.”

“While there’s no red carpet premiere, that didn’t stop us from celebrating quarantine-style,” Bublé, 44, wrote on Facebook. “I couldn’t be more proud of my leading lady. Please go check it out!”

In the picture, the couple is dressed for a Zoom call — which is usually filmed from the waist up. Lopilato is shown in a multicolor embroidered minidress paired perfectly with slippers. Bublé, who copied Lopilato’s footwear, paired his suit jacket and tie with Donald Duck pajamas.

"Brilliant! Love the attire, very appropriate!" one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, "Loving the PJ bottoms and slippers!"

It’s been a busy month for the Argentine actress, who has been social distancing with Bublé and their three children, Noah, 6, Elias, 4, and Vida, 22 months.

Last week, Bublé took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute.

“Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness,” he wrote. “You’re our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you’ve become.”