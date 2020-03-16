Met Gala is postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns

The "first Monday in May" will have to happen on another night.

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, announced Monday that the 2020 Met Gala will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She included the update in an editorial note published to Vogue.com where she also outlined her endorsement for former Vice President Joe Biden, adding: "Election day cannot come soon enough."

"One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, 'About Time,'" she wrote. "Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, 'About Time,' and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled."

The news comes as cities around the United States close restaurants, bars and fitness centers in an attempt to get residents to practice "social distancing," which experts say will slow the spread of COVID-19. Many major retailers are also shutting their doors or limiting their store hours.

New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, announced Sunday evening that all public schools in New York City would close starting Monday and remain closed until April 20.