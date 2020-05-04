The 2020 Met Gala is postponed due to coronavirus, but celebrities haven't forgotten about fashion's big night out. On Monday, Hollywood's hottest stars took to Instagram to share throwback photos of their favorite Met Gala memories, and they didn't disappoint. These are just a few of our favorites!

Sarah Jessica Parker

In 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Met Gala with her pal Andy Cohen. This year, the pair is celebrating by maintaining 6 feet of social distance and wearing protective face masks; somehow, they still look fabulous!

Naomi Campbell

Feathers, lace, hot pink, oh my! The fashion legend shared this photo of the pretty ensemble she rocked at last year's "Camp" themed fête.

Sofia Vergara

In this sweet throwback post, Sofia Vergara paid homage to designer Carolina Herrera, who created the black-and-white floral gown she wore to the Met Gala in 2011.

Jessica Biel

Like many of us, Jessica Biel has been getting used to a more casual wardrobe while in quarantine. Celebrating the Met Gala this year is definitely a new experience: "Things are pretty different this year... I’ll be sitting on the couch in a onesie, NOT in spanx and a gown."

Miranda Kerr

To honor the event, which acts as a fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, Kerr gave fans an inside look at a special backstage moment from 2017. In the short clip, Kerr looks radiant as her glam squad preps her for the big red carpet moment.

Kris Jenner

The Met Gala has always been a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and the famous "momager" shared this candid moment with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

Iman

In a heartwarming post, the supermodel revealed that she hasn't attended the Met Gala since the 2016 death of her husband, David Bowie, and had "intended to attend it with full regalia this year." She ended the post with an optimistic message: "I have faith & hope that we will be there again next year …. There will be another Met Gala!"

Ciara

Before rocking a killer do on the red carpet later that night, Ciara opened up last year's celebration in a black jumpsuit and larger-than-life pigtails.

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora gave a shout-out to some of her close friends and colleagues working in the fashion industry and shared a series of photos from her Met Gala experiences over the years.

Lana Condor

The actress called last year's Met Gala "the most magical night of my life" and shared a photo of the dreamy light pink tulle creation she sported.

Gemma Chan

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star looked stunning in a plunging silver gown and a striking bejeweled headpiece at last year's soirée.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts looked pretty in pink at last year's Met Gala, and from the looks of it, she can't wait until fashion's biggest party returns again.