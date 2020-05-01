The Met Gala at home! See how people are re-creating famous red carpet looks

The 2020 Met Gala was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still celebrate the biggest fashion party of the year.

Vogue magazine invited readers to re-create their favorite Met Gala looks using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge.

In the days since, Instagram has been flooded with DIY outfits inspired by the celebrity-packed fundraising event held the first Monday in May at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Click here for more details on how they'll pick the winning look.)

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Sanja Nestorovic, a bartender in Brooklyn, New York, has taken on the challenge in full force. She’s channeled celebs like Blake Lively, Celine Dion, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

“The challenge is keeping me busy and at home,” Nestorovic told TODAY Style. "I have no design experience, so I feel like I've discovered another side of myself."

All of Nestorovic pieces are made with items from her apartment, including trash bags, newspaper, tape and magic markers.

“Nothing is fabric or machine sewed,” she revealed.

Kids are also getting in on the fun. Taylen Biggs, 6, recreated Lady Gaga’s 2019 hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown with help from her 5-year-old sister, Aleia Biggs.

“The girls pulled this off in less than one day, gathered everything from around the house and set up the best way they could,” their mother, Angelica Calad, wrote on Instagram. “Hair and make up by mom but everything else was put together by the girls — production queens!!”

Professional drag queen and clown Glow Job replicated the silver Balmain number Alessandra Ambrosio wore in 2016, using materials such as paper doilies and mylar. They also put their own creative twist on Katy Perry's 2013 Dolce & Gabbana Virgin Mary dress.

The 38-year-old New Yorker said they haven't worked since the state went on lockdown in March.

“My creative juices are glowing again,” they told TODAY Style. “I’d been feeling depressed and sleeping a lot. But this has given me something to look forward to.”

The #MetGalaChallenge will run through May 3, and winners will be announced May 4 on Vogue.com.