Receiving an invitation to the Met Gala is pretty much the fashion equivalent of finding one of Willy Wonka's golden tickets, so celebrities take their red carpet looks pretty seriously.

Some even go to great lengths to show up incognito to ensure that all eyes are on their eye-catching ensembles.

The Met Gala on May 1 was no exception and several guests got creative while planning their big red carpet moment in 2023.

A video of a fashion statement, or rather a fashion disguise, circulated on Twitter, leaving people wondering: Who was in the bag? In the video, four people appeared to carry a large, mummy-like structure from The Carylyle Hotel into an SUV. The individual's identity has not been revealed. In another video, a celebrity steps out covered by black umbrellas.

From full-on disguises to breathtaking outfit reveals, these were a few of the must-see moments.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto's red carpet appearance. Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jared Leto had a meow-velous interpretation of the Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: The Line of Beauty.” The star decided to pay tribute to the late fashion designer's cat, Choupette, and showed up dressed as the fabulous feline.

The costume featured the cat's white fur and blue eyes. Leto surprised everyone when he took off the cat's head and made a silly face for photographers.

Leto's big reveal. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Lil Nas X

So much silver. John Shearer / WireImage

Best believe Lil Nas X was bejeweled when he walked into the Met Gala. The rapper was unrecognizable in an all-silver look and appeared to sport body paint all over with crystals glued on.

He finished the look with some sky high silver platform booties, an embellished face mask and a bejeweled thong.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat rocked a look that was quiet appropriate, considering her name. John Shearer / WireImage

Doja Cat was one fierce feline at the Met Gala. The rapper and singer took a page out of Leto’s book and went for a cat theme as well. She sported a stunning embellished gown with a feathered train and a headpiece with cat ears that would've made Catwoman proud. She even rocked a prosthetic cat nose.

Janelle Monáe

The before look. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When Janelle Monáe first stepped onto the red carpet, she was sporting an oversized black and white coat that appeared to have a hoop skirt supporting it.

The star then unveiled her outfit underneath: an oversized, bejeweled hoop structure and a bikini top and bottom underneath. She accessorized with black and white platform booties.

The after look. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive late to the Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Rihanna was the last celebrity to walk down the red carpet, but her big outfit reveal was worth the wait. When she and A$AP Rocky first arrived, all eyes were on the singer's silk faille cape, which featured a massive train.

So stunning. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The singer soon unveiled her custom Valentino couture dress underneath, which showed off her growing baby bump.

Cardi B

Why wear one outfit when you can wear two? Getty Images

Cardi B wore two outfits for fashion's biggest night. On her way to the Met Gala, she was spotted donning a pink gown with a massive headpiece. On the red carpet, she turned heads in a black and white gown that featured floral detailing, a neck tie and a collared shirt at the top.