Celebrities gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate fashion’s biggest night. The theme this year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The gala kicks off a new exhibit at the museum, which teamed up with the Vatican to explore the traditions of religious dress.

In keeping with this year’s religious theme, there were halos, angel wings and plenty of gowns in cardinal red.

Katy Perry

Getty Images

The “Swish Swish” singer fully embraced the night’s theme with huge, fluffy angel wings and a gold, chainmail-inspired mini dress.

Rihanna

Getty Images

The singer and co-chair of the event took the night’s religious theme to a new level with her glittering, Pope-inspired ensemble.

Cardi B

WireImage

The rapper showed off her baby bump in her pearl-studded dress and a breathtaking pearl-and-jewel-encrusted headpiece. It was Cardi B’s first Met Gala, and she definitely made an entrance!

Blake Lively

Getty Images

Lively’s jaw-dropping Versace gown was so voluminous, she apparently needed her own party bus to travel to the gala. She topped off the stunning look with a dramatic, spiky crown.

Amal and George Clooney

Getty Images

The human rights lawyer and co-chair of the evening nailed her red carpet style (as usual!) with her shiny, navy pants overlaid with a long, floral train. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper as ever in a classic tux.

Diane Kruger

Getty Images

Now that is a train! The actress turned heads with her aqua-and-silver mini dress with a seriously long train that was perfect for making a dramatic journey up the Metropolitan Museum steps.

Kate Bosworth

AP

The actress looked like an angel in her strapless Oscar de la Renta gown and sheer, pearl-accented veil.

Zendaya

Getty Images

The actress and singer paid homage to Joan of Arc in a custom Versace gown with an armor-inspired breastplate, long, medieval-style sleeves and plenty of chainmail. Nailed it!

Chadwick Boseman

Getty Images

While many of the male guests opted for classic tuxedos, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman went all out with a cream cape-suit combo embellished with crosses and other designs — paired with golden shoes, of course.

Cindy Crawford

Getty Images

Like many of her fellow gala guests, the supermodel wore Versace in honor of the evening’s co-host, Donatella Versace. She opted for a gorgeous, form-fitting red number in a classic silhouette.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Getty Images

All hail the queen! Sarah Jessica Parker went all out with her brocaded Dolce and Gabbana dress and, yes, an entire nativity scene perched on her head.