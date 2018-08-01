There’s date night, and then there’s date night at the Met Gala.

The pinnacle of high fashion, culture and style, the annual fundraiser is not your average night out (tickets apparently cost $30,000)! So, naturally, couples attending know to bring their fashion A-game.

The attending stars gave onlookers quite the eyeful at the event, which celebrated the influence of religion on clothing with the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Here are some of our favorite duos:

1. George and Amal Clooney

Getty Images

This power couple, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017, could barely keep their eyes off each other on the red carpet. The human rights lawyer and co-host of the evening stunned in a rose-covered corset complete with a long train and a pair of sleek pants. The Hollywood star, who’s said he would give his life for Amal, wore a classic tuxedo and classic bow tie.

2. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Reuters

Though Lopez is undoubtedly busy with the launch of her new makeup line, Inglot, and TV show, she still had time to look flawless for the night out. Rodriguez donned a tuxedo with a black shirt and a matching bow tie, taking notes from Lopez’s bejeweled dress that features black feathers. We say this ensemble was a home run.

3. Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Getty Images

Cindy Crawford, 52, says that after turning 50, her style became all about comfort. As you can see, though, exceptions are made for special events! The mother of two rising supermodels wore an elegant, fitted red dress, just one of many stylish looks she’s worn over the years.

4. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

AP

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wasn’t afraid to shine as three of her daughters, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, arrived in beautiful gowns of their own. Partner Corey Gamble’s deep purple jacket and pocket square were also impressive!

5. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen left their three kids at home and arrived at the gala decked out in gold. Clearly, the couple is still shining despite the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl loss in February, which sparked Gisele to share comforting words with their children.

6. Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried

Getty Images

Mamma Mia! The actress wore a rich yellow dress and smiled beside husband, Thomas Sadoski, who she married in a secret ceremony last year and welcomed a daughter with shortly thereafter.

7. Julia Carey and James Corden

AP

Carpool karaoke and late night host James Corden looked dapper in a fresh suit. His wife, Julia Carey, who gave birth to the couple’s third child in December, wore a chic white dress.

8. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Getty Images

New mom Kylie Jenner hit the red carpet in style with partner Travis Scott, father of 3-month-old Stormi Webster. The look, inspired by Jenner’s casual “athleisure” style, features a velvety texture, which Scott’s shoes incorporate.

9. Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli

Getty Images

It doesn’t matter if you know Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy from “Pride and Prejudice,” Mark Darcy from “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” or any other of his hit Hollywood roles. All that’s important is how polished he and wife, Livia Giuggioli, looked.

10. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Getty Images

The 33-year-old actress, who’s currently rocking an auburn hairstyle, looked lovely in a deep red, ombre dress. Her beau, "SNL’s" Colin Jost, wore an eye-catching, embellished tux.

