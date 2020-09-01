Meryl Streep is practically unrecognizable with bright red hair in 'The Prom'

Meryl Streep can transform into just about anyone for the sake of art and we’re so excited to get a sneak peek at her in the upcoming Netflix musical comedy, “The Prom.”

Based on the Broadway show of the same name, it tells the story about a few self-absorbed stars down on their luck who decide to pick a pet project that would give them some good press. Naturally, they land on Emma Nolan, a bullied teen in rural Indiana who isn’t being allowed to bring her girlfriend to prom.

The movie version of the show is being directed and produced by famed TV showrunner Ryan Murphy, whose credits include “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “Hollywood” and “The Politician."

He shared a photo of the cast on his Instagram Monday.

“Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's THE PROM,” he wrote. “A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now.”

In the picture, Streep has short, red hair and is wearing bright red lipstick that matches her red poncho with fur trim.

Streep will play Dee Dee Allen, a selfish Broadway star, in the movie, along with her leading man, Barry Glickman, played by James Corden. Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington and Kevin Chamberlin round out the "adults" on the cast. Jo Ellen Pellman will star as Emma, the high schooler on the receiving end of the stars' unsolicited help.

Murphy added in his caption that “Christmas is right around the corner…" Before the pandemic, Netflix had planned to release the film this fall, but it seems like Murphy's caption means we'll see it a little later this year.

Murphy has also previously directed two feature-length films based on adaptations, “Running with Scissors” in 2006 and “Eat Pray Love” in 2010.

As for Streep, she's previously transformed into dozens of different characters! Here's a look back at some of our recent favorite roles that have totally switched up her look.

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

Streep as the titular character in 2019's "Florence Foster Jenkins." Paramount Pictures

For this 2016 musical dramedy, Streep transformed into the titular character — a New York City heiress who couldn't sing but who tried anyway...making it all the way to Carnegie Hall.

"Little Women"

Streep transforms into the grumpy Aunt March for Greta Gerwig's 2019 film, "Little Women." Album/Alamy Stock Photo / Columbia Pictures

Streep portrayed a bit of a curmudgeon as Aunt March in Greta Gerwig's 2019 coming-of-age film, "Little Women," wearing bulky and dark 19th-century clothing.

"August: Osage County"

Streep in "August: Osage County." Alamy Stock Photo

In this 2013 film, Streep became Violet, an acid-tongued, pill-popping cancer patient in the wake of her husband's death.

"Iron Lady"

Streep as Margaret Thatcher in 2011's "The Iron Lady." Alex Bailey / Courtesy of Pathe Productions Ltd

Streep transformed into the late Margaret Thatcher in 2011's "The Iron Lady," donning prosthetics to look more like the former prime minister of the United Kingdom for the biopic.

"The Devil Wears Prada"

One of her most iconic roles, Streep transforms into the stylish Miranda Priestly for "The Devil Wears Prada." Barry Wetcher / Twentieth Centur

In this 2006 film, Streep played the ever-fashionable Miranda Priestly, serving up high fashion looks with a side of sass as the unflappable magazine editor with perfectly coiffed silver hair.

"Julie & Julia"

Streep portrays Julia Child in the 2009 film "Julie & Julia" in this scene from the film. Columbia Pictures

Streep also portrayed one of the first celebrity chefs, Julia Child, in this Nora Ephron 2009 dramedy.