The Golden Globes red carpet was a sea of black dresses and Time’s Up pins, worn to show support for the victims of sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

A few men also wore a symbolic accessory you might not have noticed: a vintage pearl hat pin tucked in their lapel.

Tom Hanks wore one along with his Time’s Up badge.

And more celebrities sported them at the SAG Awards two weeks later, including “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown.

It’s all thanks to a new organization called Pinned By Pearls, which is urging men in the entertainment industry to wear them as a symbol of their support for projects starring and created by women.

Why pearl pins? They hearken back to the suffragette movement, when women fighting for the vote became known for their hat pins. Some women at the time even used the pointy accessories as defensive weapons, leading some U.S. cities to legally limit their length.