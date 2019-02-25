Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 12:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Awards show outfits may look amazing, but they're not necessarily built for comfort.

Which is why we're applauding Melissa McCarthy's post-Academy Awards outfit: In order to hit the after show party circuit in ultimate comfort, The "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" nominee swapped out her glamorous black-and-white ensemble for an Adidas tracksuit!

Melissa McCarthy showed up at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on February 24 looking stylish and comfortable. Getty Images

Not only that, she and husband Ben Falcone wore matching post-party outfits!

McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone wore the same outfit! WireImage

Most stars just stuck with their Oscars outfits, or switched to more super-fabulous looks for the after parties, but McCarthy and Falcone returned to the red carpet in matching track suits and sneakers.

adidas Originals SST Track Jacket

adidas Originals Women's Track Pants

But we did note that McCarthy did continue to wear her diamond bling from the ceremony.

McCarthy's formal Oscars outfit also looked pretty comfy, come to think of it! Getty Images

McCarthy had wowed us with two outfits earlier in the evening: First, her original red carpet look of a black-and-cream caped jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell (as reported by Yahoo!). Then, during the show she changed into a Queen Anne gown inspired by "The Favourite" (covered in stuffed rabbits, a la the film) to present best costume design.

So for outfit No. 3, we're not surprised that she just wanted to take it easy. After all, if you're going to go drinking and dancing at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with fellow nominees and winners alike, there's no reason not to do it in style and comfort.

We salute you, Melissa!