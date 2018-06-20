Her turning point: "I looked in the mirror and saw an expressionless face. Our job is to show emotion. You can't do that if you can't frown and you can't smile. That's when I went, 'This has to stop.'"

She still has flickers of self-doubt, which is only natural.

“There are moments when I look at my profile or look at my face and see a wrinkle — but it’s mine and it’s there and it’s part of who I am,” she said.

She just co-produced the film “Guest Artist,” starring Jeff Daniels. When she’s not on camera or otherwise working, Gilbert is all about natural beauty: “No makeup. Sunscreen. I use a really nice skincare line. I use Eminence and it’s all organic."

"I love this."

She also uses some tried and true drugstore favorites.

"Eucerin, the thick Eucerin that I use for hands, elbows, knees."

But for sun protection, she turns to Eminence.

“This is great. You can put it on over your moisturizer or your makeup."

In person, Gilbert is radiant, and she's a testament to loving yourself. "I feel great. I love the age that I am. I’ve grown exponentially as a human," she said.

For those of you who are into "clean beauty" products, here are a few more favorites:

