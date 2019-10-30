Back in 1988, Melanie Griffith told us she had a "bod for sin" in "Working Girl," and we totally believed her.

And we believe her today, too!

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The 62-year-old actress posted a selfie on Instagram Tuesday, showing off some of her greatest assets (we're talking about her insane shoe collection, of course).

"So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists..@sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments ... I love everything they have made and btw want one of each!" she wrote in the caption. They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ FOLLOW THEM!!"

We love her looking so confident in the picture, one hand on a hip, the other holding her smartphone for a picture, just the hint of a grin on one side of her mouth.

Did it remind anyone else of her closet-changing scene in "Girl"?

Melanie Griffith showed off her curves in 1988's "Working Girl" (with costar Joan Cusack). Everett Collection

Griffith's had a tumultuous few years; she divorced Antonio Banderas in 2014, then was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2017. But she's been on an upswing, renouncing plastic surgery and returning to her natural self. Apparently, people had begun commenting on her changed looks, and not in a nice way.

Melanie Griffith announced she quit plastic surgery in 2017 (seen this year at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation's Tex-Mex Fiesta). Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"People started saying. 'Oh my god, what has she done?!'" she told Porter magazine in 2017. "I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this s--- that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."

We say she looks more than normal — she looks extraordinary!