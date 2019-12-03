Melania Trump wears striking yellow cape to meet with Prince Charles and Camilla

Melania Trump wore another cape dress for her latest meeting with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in London.
The elegant style seems to be a favorite for the first lady. For their meeting at Clarence House on Tuesday, where the royal couple lives, Trump wore a sunny yellow cape that hit just below the knee. She paired the look with a fuchsia dress and matching heels, creating a striking color combination.
Camilla also got in on the cape trend, but wore a shorter black cape that hit at her waist. The duchess paired the look with a regal red dress and a pearl necklace.
The Trumps are in London for the 70th anniversary of the NATO alliance summit.
Melania Trump last met the royal couple in June, when she and the president were welcomed with a state visit to the United Kingdom.
For the formal occasion, the first lady wore a floor-length, fitted red dress with cape-like sleeves to a dinner with Queen Elizabeth I and other dignitaries. She also chose a similar, shorter version of the look while arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport in 2017.
The first lady isn't afraid to follow one of fashion's universal rules: When you find a style you love, stick with it!