Melania Trump wears striking yellow cape to meet with Prince Charles and Camilla

Melania Trump wore another cape dress for her latest meeting with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in London.

The elegant style seems to be a favorite for the first lady. For their meeting at Clarence House on Tuesday, where the royal couple lives, Trump wore a sunny yellow cape that hit just below the knee. She paired the look with a fuchsia dress and matching heels, creating a striking color combination.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Clarence House to meet Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in central London on Dec. 3. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Camilla also got in on the cape trend, but wore a shorter black cape that hit at her waist. The duchess paired the look with a regal red dress and a pearl necklace.

The Trumps are in London for the 70th anniversary of the NATO alliance summit.