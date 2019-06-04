First lady Melania Trump has a look that she loves, and she's sticking with it!

During her recent visit to the United Kingdom, Trump wore a floor-length, fitted, red dress with cape-like sleeves as she posed for pictures with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Tuesday.

Melania Trump chose a red dress with a cape shoulder for the latest dinner with royals. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The gown also featured a shinier fabric detail at the collar that came to a point and was reflected in a seam toward the bottom. She paired the look with sleek, side-parted hair and shimmering stud earrings.

If it seems like you have seen this look before, you're right — but a shorter version. Trump wore a red cape sleeve Givenchy dress while arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport in 2017.

The first lady wore a shorter version of the dress in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2017. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

She wore yet another similar look during a visit to Saudia Arabia, opting for a striking purple and a bejeweled neckline with the ultralong, split sleeves.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud welcomes President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2017. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

But wait, there's more. We think we've seen this look somewhere else — and not on the first lady! Back in 2014, Lupita Nyong'o wore the "Audrey Cape Evening Gown" to the Golden Globes, an off-the-shoulder version of the dress with a slightly more orange tint. And she looked fabulous!

Lupita Nyong'o won the award for best actress for her role in "12 Years A Slave" at the Golden Globe Awards in 2014. Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Perhaps Trump favors a cape look because it's similar to the way she often wears jackets hanging just atop her shoulders rather than putting her arms through the sleeves.

Trump wore this flower-covered Dolce and Gabbana coat atop her shoulders in Sicily in 2017. The look caused some controversy at the time for it's over $50,000 price tag. AFP-Getty Images

It's becoming something of a signature for the first lady, who often favors sleek designs and bold fashions as a former model. What will she wear next?