First lady Melania Trump has a look that she loves, and she's sticking with it!
During her recent visit to the United Kingdom, Trump wore a floor-length, fitted, red dress with cape-like sleeves as she posed for pictures with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Tuesday.
The gown also featured a shinier fabric detail at the collar that came to a point and was reflected in a seam toward the bottom. She paired the look with sleek, side-parted hair and shimmering stud earrings.
If it seems like you have seen this look before, you're right — but a shorter version. Trump wore a red cape sleeve Givenchy dress while arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport in 2017.
She wore yet another similar look during a visit to Saudia Arabia, opting for a striking purple and a bejeweled neckline with the ultralong, split sleeves.
But wait, there's more. We think we've seen this look somewhere else — and not on the first lady! Back in 2014, Lupita Nyong'o wore the "Audrey Cape Evening Gown" to the Golden Globes, an off-the-shoulder version of the dress with a slightly more orange tint. And she looked fabulous!
Perhaps Trump favors a cape look because it's similar to the way she often wears jackets hanging just atop her shoulders rather than putting her arms through the sleeves.
It's becoming something of a signature for the first lady, who often favors sleek designs and bold fashions as a former model. What will she wear next?