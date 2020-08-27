First lady Melania Trump wore a bold, fuchsia dress on the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

The silk cocktail dress is from designer Jason Wu and features a bateau neckline, concealed pockets and a gathered waist with black bow trimmings.

The first lady made an appearance in the bright pink dress, following Vice President Mike Pence's convention address. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

She accessorized with black Manolo Blahnik pumps and her signature, warm blond waves.

She chose a bold color for day three of the convention. Andrew Harnik / AP

The first lady, 50, wore the dress as she and her husband made an appearance on Thursday night at Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore, Maryland, following Vice President Mike Pence's convention address.

This isn’t the first time Trump has worn a Jason Wu dress during her tenure as first lady. She also wore a pinstriped shift by the New York-based designer in 2017 during a viewing of the solar eclipse from the White House.

First lady Melania Trump pictured wearing a Jason Wu shift dress, while watching the solar eclipse at the White House in 2017. Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Jason Wu rose to prominence when Michelle Obama commissioned him to design her gown for President Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Former first lady Michelle Obama lifted Jason Wu to prominence when she wore one of his designs at her husband's inaugural ball in 2009. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

He went on to become a go-to designer at the White House, dressing Obama and now Trump on multiple occasions.

Some people took to Twitter to praise Trump’s chic, cheerfully colored gown.

This is not a political comment.

Melania is rocking that pink dress!!💗💗💗 — Miss Melly (@gracieshue) August 27, 2020

Others admitted they were confused by the black bows at the waist.

Does Melania have a pair of black socks hanging out of her red dress pockets? WTF? #RNC2020Convention — Wendy Pergentile (@bengalexfx) August 27, 2020

The first lady has been sporting a number of stylish looks during the four-day convention. She wore a military-inspired jacket by Alexander McQueen as she delivered a speech on Wednesday.

More designer looks are no doubt on the way for the first lady as she prepares to watch her husband accept the GOP nomination for a second term on the final day of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. President Trump is expected to deliver his acceptance speech from the White House West Lawn.