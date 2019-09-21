Melania Trump looked stunning in a seafoam green gown by J. Mendel at the state dinner on Friday night.

The first lady brought high fashion to the table for a dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny Morrison.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny Morrison, as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House on Sept. 20. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Her ladylike chiffon dress was elegant and breezy, with wave-like ruffles down the front, a pleated A-line skirt and sheer sleeves. The first lady balanced the ethereal beauty of her gown with a pair of patent leather Christian Louboutin heels.

It was the second state dinner hosted by the Trump administration and the first lady's attire fit perfectly with the setting for the evening, in the presidential garden.

Instead of dining in the traditional State Dining Room in the White House, guests were invited to eat al fresco in the Rose Garden, surrounded by flowers and decorations in Australia's national colors of green and gold.

Trump's eye-catching dress was designed by Gilles Mendel, the creative director of J. Mendel, whose company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and is trying to rebuild.

This isn't the first time the first lady has showcased the New York-based design house's fashions. In July 2018, she wore a pale yellow chiffon gown by the designer to a state dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England. The yellow color was chosen to pay homage to the queen, as it's known to be one of her favorites.

Melania Trump wore a pale yellow J.Mendel cape gown for her visit to Blenheim Palace. AFP /Getty Images

Mrs. Trump was also thoughtful in her outfit selection for the welcome ceremony for Morrison and his wife, Jenny, on Friday morning. The first lady wore an ice blue dress by Australian designer, Scanlan Theodore, to honor the country of her visitors and America's allies.

Not one to shy away from making a statement, Mrs. Trump wore a bright, tie-dyed denim dress from Calvin Klein when she was in France for the G7 summit last month that was both on-trend and memorable.

First lady Melania Trump wore this tie-dye midi dress from Calvin Klein last month. Bertrand Guay / AFP - Getty Images

Whether she's channeling 'My Fair Lady' in London for a state visit or hosting dignitaries in her own backyard, FLOTUS always manages to be fashionable. But for fans who want to emulate her state dinner look, you'll have to wait a while longer. The dress is already sold out on the Bergdorf Goodman website.