Melania Trump just made another chic style statement.
Hours after she made global headlines with her wide-brimmed hat and white skirt suit, the first lady wore a glittering Chanel gown for a state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.
The French first lady also looked stunning in a custom cream-and-gold Louis Vuitton gown.
Trump, 47, was likely paying homage to her guests with the French haute couture dress, which appears to be an altered version of a sparkly jumpsuit from Chanel’s spring 2018 collection.
Meanwhile, the president’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, opted for an American brand, arriving in a pink polka-dotted dress by Rodarte.
The first lady looked every part the glamorous hostess as she and her husband arrived in the White House State Dining Room.
Mrs. Trump was intimately involved in the planning of the glitzy affair, which was the first state dinner of the Trump presidency.
The first lady reportedly selected everything from the candles and tablecloths to the sprays of cherry blossoms lining the hallway to the dining room. And in what may have been a subtle nod to bipartisanship, she picked out china from both the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush presidencies.
The first lady shared photos of her last-minute preparations for the dinner.
It was a big night for the first lady, and she rose to the occasion.