Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Records challenge

Melania Trump wears a sparkling silver gown to White House state dinner

The first lady pulled out all the stops for her first state dinner.

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for a state dinner at the White House.Getty Images

Melania Trump just made another chic style statement.

Hours after she made global headlines with her wide-brimmed hat and white skirt suit, the first lady wore a glittering Chanel gown for a state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The president and first lady welcomed their French guests on the North Portico of the White House. Getty Images

The French first lady also looked stunning in a custom cream-and-gold Louis Vuitton gown.

The Trumps and the Macrons entered the state dinner together. Getty Images

Trump, 47, was likely paying homage to her guests with the French haute couture dress, which appears to be an altered version of a sparkly jumpsuit from Chanel’s spring 2018 collection.

Trump's dress was a modified version of this jumpsuit from Chanel's spring 2018 collection. Getty Images

Meanwhile, the president’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, opted for an American brand, arriving in a pink polka-dotted dress by Rodarte.

Ivanka Trump, seen here with husband Jared Kushner, wore a tiered, polka-dotted gown to the state dinner.Getty Images

The first lady looked every part the glamorous hostess as she and her husband arrived in the White House State Dining Room.

Mrs. Trump's Chanel gown glittered with embroidered sequins and crystals. Getty Images

Mrs. Trump was intimately involved in the planning of the glitzy affair, which was the first state dinner of the Trump presidency.

Melania Trump's first lady style

See Melania Trump's most notable style and fashion moments as first lady.

The first lady reportedly selected everything from the candles and tablecloths to the sprays of cherry blossoms lining the hallway to the dining room. And in what may have been a subtle nod to bipartisanship, she picked out china from both the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush presidencies.

The first lady shared photos of her last-minute preparations for the dinner.

It was a big night for the first lady, and she rose to the occasion.

Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for first state dinner

02:53

