Melania Trump just made another chic style statement.

Hours after she made global headlines with her wide-brimmed hat and white skirt suit, the first lady wore a glittering Chanel gown for a state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The president and first lady welcomed their French guests on the North Portico of the White House. Getty Images

The French first lady also looked stunning in a custom cream-and-gold Louis Vuitton gown.

The Trumps and the Macrons entered the state dinner together. Getty Images

Trump, 47, was likely paying homage to her guests with the French haute couture dress, which appears to be an altered version of a sparkly jumpsuit from Chanel’s spring 2018 collection.

Trump's dress was a modified version of this jumpsuit from Chanel's spring 2018 collection. Getty Images

Meanwhile, the president’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, opted for an American brand, arriving in a pink polka-dotted dress by Rodarte.

Ivanka Trump, seen here with husband Jared Kushner, wore a tiered, polka-dotted gown to the state dinner. Getty Images

The first lady looked every part the glamorous hostess as she and her husband arrived in the White House State Dining Room.

Mrs. Trump's Chanel gown glittered with embroidered sequins and crystals. Getty Images

Mrs. Trump was intimately involved in the planning of the glitzy affair, which was the first state dinner of the Trump presidency.