Melania Trump’s fashion choices continue to turn heads.

The first lady made waves Thursday when she wore tan pants that appeared to blend into her skin.

Trump wore the pants, along with a green coat and a pair of dark sunglasses, as she and President Donald Trump returned to the White House after making an unannounced trip to Iraq visiting troops.

At first glance, it’s hard to tell for sure whether she is wearing pants at all.

The decision to wear the skin-colored pants, not to mention sunglasses when it was dark outside, confounded many.

The first lady, of course, is no stranger to bold fashion choices. Earlier this month, she raised eyebrows when she appeared to go blond.

She also made headlines in April for wearing a wide-brimmed white hat while entertaining French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House.

And, of course, in October came the controversy surrounding her decision to wear a jacket that said “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” while visiting migrant children at a detention center in Texas.

Trump does have a flair for going more traditional, as was evident in her choice of strapless inauguration dress and yellow gown at a state dinner in England in July.