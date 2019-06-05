Melania Trump is bringing her fashion A-game to London this week.

Since arriving with President Donald Trump for their state visit Monday, the first lady has sported several showstopping styles, and she's back at it again.

Trump, 49, showed up to a D-Day commemoration event in Portsmouth, England, Wednesday rocking a chic, belted coat dress. The former model accessorized with a matching hat and shoes, and a sleek updo.

The Trumps wrap up their U.K. visit. Getty Images

Looking at the classy style, we couldn't help but wonder: Was the first lady purposely channeling Meghan, Duchess of Sussex?

The style slightly resembles the striking white coat the duchess sported when she and Prince Harry made their debut as an engaged couple back in 2017.

But it mostly made us think of the royal's flat-brimmed hat paired with a pale pink dress at last year's Trooping the Colour parade. Both women even wore the accessory in the same askew spot on their heads.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a pale pink, flat-brimmed hat on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018. Getty Images

Perhaps it was Trump's sartorial way of addressing the controversy about her husband's calling the duchess "nasty" in a recent interview.

Duchess comparisons aside, Trump's outfit is simply the latest in a string of looks that have garnered attention this week.

The queen opted for a pop of pink. JEFF J MITCHELL / AFP/Getty Images

Upon arrival to Buckingham Palace, Trump gave "My Fair Lady" vibes in a sharp, white, belted dress and hat.

First lady Melania Trump was greeted by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Buckingham Palace on Monday. Getty Images

Later that day, Trump looked striking in a white sleeveless gown at a state dinner.

Yesterday, the first lady opted for a pop of color in a red cape dress.

Melania Trump chose a red dress with a cape shoulder for the dinner with royals on Tuesday evening. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And we can't wait to see what she wears next!