Melania Trump wore a military-inspired jacket at the Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump sported a military-inspired outfit when delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

Trump, 50, took to the podium at the White House in a tailored khaki military blazer from Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2020 pre-collection, as New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The cotton twill jacket features epaulettes on the shoulders and gold-plated buttons, according to the designer's website.

The first lady donned a military-inspired jacket from Alexander McQueen with coordinating skirt and pumps. Michael Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images

She accessorized the jacket with a wide belt around her waist, as well as classic pumps in a similar muted green color.

Trump spoke in the newly redesigned White House Rose Garden. Michael Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Speaking on the second night of the four-day convention, the first lady delivered one of her longest speeches yet. She addressed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which to date has claimed more than 179,000 lives in the United States, according to NBC News.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically,” she said. “The invisible enemy, COVID-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone.”

Trump also touched on the tensions over racial injustice that have led to protests across the country and the world.

“Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” she said. “I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities.”

Trump made her keynote address from the White House Rose Garden, which she recently redesigned in preparation for the convention.