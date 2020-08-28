Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Melania Trump goes bold in lime green dress during President Trump's speech at the RNC

The first lady's bright, pleated dress captured attention on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
First Lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump waves to attendees as President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe and Maura Hohman

At the final night of the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump wore a lime green dress when she attended the speech of her husband, President Donald Trump.

She arrived with her husband on the South Lawn of the White House as he prepared to give his acceptance speech. Evan Vucci / AP

The green dress appeared to be made by Italian designer Valentino. According one online retailer, it sells for between $2,750 and $5,500.

The elegant, pleated dress featured a dramatic caped shoulder, visible from the side and back.

The first lady accessorized the dress with a thin red belt and magenta pumps.

The caped shoulder detail was visible from the back. Evan Vucci / AP

Trump’s lime-hued dress was the culmination of a series of designer outfits she wore throughout the four-day convention.

She wore a military-style khaki blazer as she made her own speech on the second day.

The following evening, she sported a fuchsia gown by Jason Wu, a designer also favored by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Melania Trump’s GOP convention speech: A closer look

Aug. 26, 202003:34
