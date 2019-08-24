Bonjour, FLOTUS! Melania Trump arrived Saturday in France wearing one of her brightest ensembles yet.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One, arriving in Biarritz, France, for the G7 summit. Bertrand Guay / AFP - Getty Images

The first lady — disembarking from Air Force One in the city of Biarritz with President Donald Trump for the G7 summit, where he'll convene with world leaders — looked radiant in a tie-dye midi dress from Calvin Klein.

First lady Melania Trump arrives in France wearing a tie-dye, denim midi dress from Calvin Klein. Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images

The canary yellow smock, priced at $530.16 according to Net-a-Porter, is made from denim and features white and pink scalloped patterns that resemble flowers, blossoming at the right shoulder and the opposite hip.

Melania completed her look with oversized sunglasses and bright pink stiletto heels, which appear to be Christian Louboutin based on the signature red sole.

FLOTUS paired her dress with bright pinks heels that appear to be Christian Louboutin.

This is just one of many bold looks that the first lady debuted in the past year. During an official visit to Buckingham Palace in June, she wore a custom, white and navy dress from Dolce & Gabbana upon meeting the British royals.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in June. Reuters

On an official visit in Oxfordshire, England, in July 2018, the first lady donned another canary ensemble, a pleated J.Mendel cape gown.

The president and first lady attending a state dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, in July 2018. AFP /Getty Images

Melania's latest look is also another reminder that tie-dye has recently made a huge resurgence on the racks and runways.

Vogue declared the design one of the big trends for summer 2019, and the nostalgic aesthetic has showed up in countless collections this season, including Stella McCartney's and Michael Kors'.

Even Starbucks got into the tie-dye game, releasing a Frappuccino inspired by the groovy design.