Melania Trump arrives in Florida wearing dramatic boho caftan

Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One in Florida in a bright caftan-style dress after departing the White House on Inauguration Day 2021.

The Gucci silk-blend crepe gown featured pops of orange, blue and cream in a geometric pattern for a beach-inspired aesthetic. It marked a stark change from the dark Chanel jacket and Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore, according to New York Times, when her husband, former President Donald Trump, gave his final remarks from the White House.

Melania Trump was sporting a dramatic Gucci dress when she arrived in Florida after departing the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Noam Galai / Getty Images

During his speech, he touted his accomplishments in office, saying, "It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president. ... I wish the new administration great luck and great success, and I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

He also thanked his family and Melania Trump before hinting at a possible future in politics.

"We will be back in some form," he said.

Donald Trump chose to skip the inauguration and left for his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, early Wednesday. His absence marked the first time in more than 150 years that a sitting president did not attend his successor's inauguration.

Melania Trump wore dark Chanel jacket and Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with Christian Louboutin pumps while departing the White House. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Melania Trump also did not follow traditional protocol as the outgoing first lady, Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, previously told TODAY in an exclusive interview. In the past, the outgoing first lady has joined her successor for a "tea and tour" visit to the White House and introduced her to the staff of the presidential residence.

Ashley Biden said her mother, first lady Jill Biden, was not contacted by Melania Trump, adding, "I don't think they're doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we're all OK with it."

On Monday, Melania Trump shared farewell remarks in a video shared to Twitter.

"The past four years have been unforgettable," she said in part. "As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination."

She also spoke on Wednesday morning before leaving the White House.

"Being your first lady was my greatest honor," she said. "Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts in your prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation."