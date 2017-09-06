share tweet pin email

Meghan Trainor is rocking a new hairdo!

The 23-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to post a photo of her new look: a shorter and blonder lob.

Thank you @lorienmeillon @bomanesalon 💖💇🏼😘 A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Trainor, who previously had long hair, thanked Los Angeles-based hairstylist Lorien Meillon for the cut. Meillon also posted a photo of Trainor’s new hairstyle on her Instagram account, writing, “You can’t go back when you’re moving forward—Blonder and better than ever!”

It’s not the first time Trainor drastically changed her look.

In February of last year, she traded her signature long, blond hair to become a redhead. Meillon also styled that look, recounting that Trainor exclaimed at the time, “I was born to be a redhead.”

And Trainor isn’t the only celebrity who is sporting a so-called “long bob” these days. Earlier this summer, television personality Kristin Cavallari debuted a layered bob on her Instagram account, going for the new look in a photo shoot for her jewelry line, Uncommon James.

Mila Kunis also chopped off her hair in June and was photographed with a short, blunt, chin-length bob while shopping with her daughter at Target. Her move follows the likes of Bella Hadid, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez.