Meghan McCain is embracing her 'witch' gray hair — see the look

Meghan McCain once said “blonder is always better." But “The View” co-host is embracing a more natural look during stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion,” McCain, who is pregnant, wrote on Instagram Monday. “Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done.”

The 35-year-old noted in her post that she started going gray in her 20s, but kept it hidden until now.

“I’m owning it,” McCain said. “Just gotta go find my cauldron. Wanna join in my coven? (Also please don’t ask me to do my color at home, I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it.)"

Last month, McCain revealed on her talk show that she "burned her hair off" using a box product.

McCain is one of many stars who are sharing their natural color on Instagram while social distancing.

Tia and Tamera Mowry both showed off their grays, as did “Jumanji” star Kevin Hart.

“I’m not gonna lie to y'all, I’m kinda rollin’ with the gray,” Hart said on Instagram in March. “I’m feeling it, man. I ain’t never not been working for this long, so I never had a chance to let it grow like this.”