Meghan Markle wows in red at NYC gala to honor veterans

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, glided down the red carpet as she joined Prince Harry at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala on Wednesday night.

The former Meghan Markle wore a regal red gown with a plunging neckline and an A-line style train.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk the red carpet at the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

She paired the dress with matching pumps and a high bun.

The Duchess of Sussex's red dress at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala featured a royal red train and bow. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex complemented his wife in a black suit and bow tie that highlighted the crimson poppy pinned to his lapel, a symbol Brits have worn since 1921 to honor Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry wore a red poppy on his lapel in honor of Remembrance Day at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The meaningful flower was especially fitting for the occasion as the Salute to Freedom Gala, held this year at New York's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, will recognize five service members, veterans and their families.

Prince Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Award to the five recipients.

In his remarks, he thanked the honorees for living their lives "defined by service, purpose and resilience."

"As many of us see it, service isn’t loud. Service is what happens in the quiet and when people aren’t looking," he said. "It’s about how we take care of each other every day. It’s about the camaraderie we share…the laughs, the comfort, the pain, the challenge, and yes, the banter."

He added how important mental health care is to veterans.

"You have experienced, seen, and dealt with things that few have had to—though the crises we are increasingly experiencing as communities are not only felt by those in the military world, but by everyone," he said. "Nevertheless, you are part of an everlasting bond. You are part of the team of teams. And we will always have your backs. You are not alone."

The couple has made fewer public appearances since stepping back as senior royals and moving to the United States in 2020.

In September, they made an appearance at the Global Citizen Live event in New York’s Central Park to speak about the importance of COVID-19 vaccine equity.

During their public trip to New York City, Meghan and Prince Harry also visited the World Trade Center to pay their respects at the 9/11 memorial.

In addition to all the causes the duke and duchess lent their support to throughout their New York City trip, the duchess also took the time last month to prioritize her campaign for workforce equality.

She penned a public letter addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about the importance of paid parental leave amid the pandemic.

"At an alarming rate, millions of women dropped out of the workforce, staying home with their kids as schools and daycares were closed, and looking after loved ones full-time," she explained. "The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost."

She continued, "Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists. If we’re going to create a new era of family first policies, let's make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that's guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty."