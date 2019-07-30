At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
It turns out that dressing like royalty doesn't have to break the bank.
The Duchess of Sussex took on the role of guest editor for the September issue of British Vogue, where she highlighted real beauty and women who are "forces for change." The former Meghan Markle even talked motherhood with Michelle Obama for the magazine.
Well in a "blink and you might miss it" moment from a behind-the-scenes video released by the publication, Meghan can be seen wearing a stylish black jumpsuit from a brand you've probably shopped from before.
According to Glamour, the duchess sported Everlane's Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, a light and airy piece that is casual yet chic.
The Essential Jumpsuit
She sported an Everlane tote bag when she attended her first public engagement with Prince Harry in 2017 and a cashmere sweater from the brand in the same year, so it's no secret that the brand is one that the royal relies on often for fashionable and dependable pieces.
She donned the sleek black version, but it's also available in two other colors — "Dusty Blue" and "Olive."
The sleeveless jumpsuit is the perfect piece for summer, as you can dress it up with heels for the office or pair it with some sleek sneakers for weekend wear. If you're looking for a little extra flair, the piece comes with a removable tie belt that slims the waistline to enhance your silhouette.
Of course, you should never have to compromise comfort for style, and the triacetate fabric might be so comfortable that you'll never want to take it off. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-resistant, so you can squeeze it into your suitcase for a last-minute summer getaway without worrying about finding an iron.
The piece has amassed over 200 reviews on Everlane's website and has even earned a 4.56 star rating. The staple is available in sizes 00-16, and reviewers have noted that it is suitable for all body types.
"I was apprehensive about buying a jumpsuit at all because I am short, but it was the perfect length," another reviewer wrote. "I really like the v-neck and the material seems like it will hold up for a long time."
That's one royal-approved investment we can get behind!
For more royal style tips, check out:
- Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton wear the perfect summer dresses at polo match
- We found the $26 beauty product Kate Middleton carries in her purse
- The $7 skin care secret Meghan Markle keeps on her nightstand
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!