She sported an Everlane tote bag when she attended her first public engagement with Prince Harry in 2017 and a cashmere sweater from the brand in the same year, so it's no secret that the brand is one that the royal relies on often for fashionable and dependable pieces.

She donned the sleek black version, but it's also available in two other colors — "Dusty Blue" and "Olive."

The sleeveless jumpsuit is the perfect piece for summer, as you can dress it up with heels for the office or pair it with some sleek sneakers for weekend wear. If you're looking for a little extra flair, the piece comes with a removable tie belt that slims the waistline to enhance your silhouette.

Of course, you should never have to compromise comfort for style, and the triacetate fabric might be so comfortable that you'll never want to take it off. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-resistant, so you can squeeze it into your suitcase for a last-minute summer getaway without worrying about finding an iron.

The piece has amassed over 200 reviews on Everlane's website and has even earned a 4.56 star rating. The staple is available in sizes 00-16, and reviewers have noted that it is suitable for all body types.

"I was apprehensive about buying a jumpsuit at all because I am short, but it was the perfect length," another reviewer wrote. "I really like the v-neck and the material seems like it will hold up for a long time."

That's one royal-approved investment we can get behind!

For more royal style tips, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!