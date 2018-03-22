See Meghan Markle in her wedding dress ... on 'Suits'

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The world got a glimpse of Meghan Markle as a blushing bride walking down the aisle in a wedding gown — just not her real one.

Photos of Markle as her “Suits” character Rachel Zane getting married were shared by Entertainment Weekly on Instagram Thursday (swipe through to see the pics), a day after the show’s season 7 premiere aired on the USA Network.

None of the pictures show Markle’s face but feature the back of her full-length, low back white gown, cinched at the waist with a thin black ribbon.

The new photos aren’t the first time Markle has appeared as Rachel Zane in a wedding gown: She and her character’s fiancé, Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams), nearly got married two seasons ago but both agreed to call off the ceremony at the last moment.

The last time we saw Markle in a wedding gown, it was as her "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, just before her fiance got cold feet. YouTube

The actual "Suits" wedding will air on the two-hour season finale on April 25, which also will mark Markle’s final episode on the show.

Markle formally quit acting upon last fall’s announcement of her real-life engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry. The couple plan to wed on May 19 at St. George's chapel, located on the grounds of the Windsor Castle.

Royal watchers have been speculating for months over which fashion designer Markle has been commissioned to create her actual bridal gown.

Meghan Markle will get married in real life to Prince Harry on May 19 inside Windsor Castle's chapel. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In a March 2016 interview with Glamour, back before Markle and the prince were an item, the actress cited her dream wedding gown as the Narciso Rodriguez slip dress worn by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

She also described her personal fashion style as “a lot more relaxed" than her TV character.

"I have the luxury of wearing beautiful pieces of clothing every day for work, so my personal style — wedding or not — is very pared down and relaxed," she said at the time. "Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic.”