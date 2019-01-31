Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 31, 2019, 6:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is stepping outside of her hair comfort zone!

Our favorite trendsetter took a break from her smooth blowouts and low buns to sport a somewhat uncharacteristic 'do at an appearance on Thursday: a sassy top knot.

Does the Duchess have a new favorite 'do? Getty Images

The 37-year-old debuted the perky style while visiting the Association of Commonwealth Universities, one of the organizations she'll represent as a royal patron, as was recently announced.

Top knots are a go-to look for many stylish celebrities, but it's a style we haven't previously spotted on the former Meghan Markle. And, honestly, we couldn't stop staring at the hairdo from every angle.

Looking glam! Getty Images

The high bun had just the right amount of height, landing perfectly on the crown of her head for a sleek effect.

The duchess has gotten right to work since stepping into her royal duties. Getty Images

The no-fuss style likely helped the expectant mother focus on the matter at hand — advocating for accessible education — rather than worrying about a stray burst of wind messing up her locks.

The duchess paired her new 'do with a chic, all-black ensemble and her trademark nude pumps.

We can never take our eyes off her sleek style. Getty Images

A high top knot was certainly a new look for the fashionista, who often wears her flowing locks down in a sleek style.

See a few of her past hairstyles:

She's often seen with her hair long and loose. WireImage

Or up in a messy bun with some loose tendrils.

She's just like us and loves messy buns! Backgrid

She's also a fan of polished buns with lots of shine.

The duchess offers us endless hair inspiration. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

We'll be interested to see if the former actress tries her hand at a top knot again, but for now, we're just admiring the sassy look from afar!