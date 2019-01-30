Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 30, 2019, 4:03 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Pretty in pale pink!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out in one of her favorite colors as she visited The National Theatre in London this week. She sported a blush-colored dress, layered with a blazer in the same delicate shade.

The duchess loves this shade of blush pink. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

The former Meghan Markle recently became Patron of The National Theatre, a role passed to her from Queen Elizabeth.

She wore her hair in her signature, sleek updo — this time, with a side part! — as she learned about the work of The National Theatre and watched performances from talented primary school children.

The royal mom-to-be looked pretty in pink. Will Oliver / EPA

The duchess’s outfit included a few royal repeats.

The duchess also wore these shoes for her engagement photos in 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She appeared to be wearing the same Aquazzura heels that she wore for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Memories! Samir Hussein / WireImage

She also accessorized with the same gold-accented, Carolina Herrera clutch that she carried at the Trooping the Colour parade last summer. She wore a beautiful, light pink ensemble for that event as well.

The duchess carried the same clutch at the Trooping the Colour parade (left) and at her recent event at The National Theatre. Chris Jackson / Getty Images, EPA

Some wondered if the duchess’s pink dress hinted at the gender of her baby, who she recently said is due in late April or early May.

The duchess cradled her baby bump as she left the event. Henry Nicholls / Reuters

Then again, the duchess has long been a fan of blush-colored ensembles, baby bump or not. She wore yet another shade of very pale pink during an event with the queen last summer.

The duchess always looks gorgeous in this delicate shade of pink. Getty Images

The duchess also sported a blush-colored trench dress for an official appearance in London last year.

The color is stunning no matter the season! Hannah McKay / Reuters

It’s safe to say that blush is one of the duchess’s signature shades, and for good reason — the color couldn’t be more flattering on her!

If you're also excited about the pale pink trend, here are some items in the chic color that we love:

Givenchy Knee-Length Dress, Yoox

Tibi Stretch-Viscose Oversized Tuxedo Blazer, Goop

Year Of Ours Sport Sweatshirt, Goop

Charter Club Bristol Skinny Ankle Jeans, Macy's

Tommy Hilfiger Crepe Suiting Trench, Macy's

Love, Fire Pleated Georgette Midi Skirt, Nordstrom

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.