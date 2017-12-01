Sign up for the Daily Buzz newsletter

Meghan Markle shows off royal sense of style — see her latest look

by Lindsay Lowe /
Prince Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, greeted well-wishers as they arrived at an event marking World AIDS Day in Nottingham, England.Jeremy Selwyn / AFP - Getty Images

Meghan Markle just made her first official appearance with Prince Harry following their engagement, and she already looks like royalty!

On Friday, the couple attended a charity event marking World AIDS Day in Nottingham, England. The bride-to-be wore an ankle-length navy blue coat, coordinating with Harry’s own sleek winter look.

 Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attended the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1 in Nottingham, England. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 27. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The cashmere blend wool coat with leather detailing from Canadian brand Mackage retails for $790, though it appears to be sold out online as of publication time. A pair of slouchy black boots added polish her chic, wintry look.

 Crowds gathered to greet Markle during her first official outing as Prince Harry's fiancee. Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images

Her outerwear echoed long blue coats worn by both Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Diana. The future royal clearly has a flair for regal style!

 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Diana EPA, Getty Images

Markle’s handbag, a burgundy tote from British brand Strathberry retailing for about $667, also sold out within minutes.

 Markle greeted well-wishers. Neil Mockford / GC Images

The "Meghan Effect" — or the rapid selling out of anything she wears — is clearly already in full force. (Her future sister-in-law, Kate, can definitely relate!)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make joint appearance as engaged couple

 Markle's Strathberry bag sold out minutes after she was spotted carrying it on Dec. 1. Jeremy Selwyn / AFP - Getty Images

Markle’s engagement ring, which contains two diamonds once owned by her fiancé’s mother, the late Princess of Wales, was also on full display.

 Harry designed Markle's engagement ring using gems from Princess Diana's jewelry collection. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Once inside, Markle revealed the cozy outfit beneath her coat.

She paired a classic black turtleneck from British label Wolford with a beige midi skirt from under-the-radar British brand Joseph.

 Markle was all smiles at her first official royal engagement. Adrian Dennis / Pool via Reuters

The turtleneck, with a price tag of $250, is already sold out at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and other online retailers.

The military-inspired skirt, retailing full price for $895, is also quickly selling out.

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listened attentively to a representative from the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham. Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images

As she and Harry left the event, Markle paused to greet one of her youngest fans.

 Markle stopped to greet fans as she left the event with Harry. Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images

It's clear that when it comes to being a royal — from greeting her (future) subjects to perfecting that elegant style — Markle is already a natural!

