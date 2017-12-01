Meghan Markle shows off royal sense of style — see her latest look

Meghan Markle just made her first official appearance with Prince Harry following their engagement, and she already looks like royalty!

On Friday, the couple attended a charity event marking World AIDS Day in Nottingham, England. The bride-to-be wore an ankle-length navy blue coat, coordinating with Harry’s own sleek winter look.

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attended the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1 in Nottingham, England. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 27. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The cashmere blend wool coat with leather detailing from Canadian brand Mackage retails for $790, though it appears to be sold out online as of publication time. A pair of slouchy black boots added polish her chic, wintry look.

Crowds gathered to greet Markle during her first official outing as Prince Harry's fiancee. Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images

Her outerwear echoed long blue coats worn by both Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Diana. The future royal clearly has a flair for regal style!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Diana EPA, Getty Images

Markle’s handbag, a burgundy tote from British brand Strathberry retailing for about $667, also sold out within minutes.

Markle greeted well-wishers. Neil Mockford / GC Images

The "Meghan Effect" — or the rapid selling out of anything she wears — is clearly already in full force. (Her future sister-in-law, Kate, can definitely relate!)