Meghan Markle shows off royal sense of style — see her latest look

Meghan Markle just made her first official appearance with Prince Harry following their engagement, and she already looks like royalty!
On Friday, the couple attended a charity event marking World AIDS Day in Nottingham, England. The bride-to-be wore an ankle-length navy blue coat, coordinating with Harry’s own sleek winter look.
The cashmere blend wool coat with leather detailing from Canadian brand Mackage retails for $790, though it appears to be sold out online as of publication time. A pair of slouchy black boots added polish her chic, wintry look.
Her outerwear echoed long blue coats worn by both Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Diana. The future royal clearly has a flair for regal style!
Markle’s handbag, a burgundy tote from British brand Strathberry retailing for about $667, also sold out within minutes.
The "Meghan Effect" — or the rapid selling out of anything she wears — is clearly already in full force. (Her future sister-in-law, Kate, can definitely relate!)
Get the Daily Buzz
Markle’s engagement ring, which contains two diamonds once owned by her fiancé’s mother, the late Princess of Wales, was also on full display.
Once inside, Markle revealed the cozy outfit beneath her coat.
She paired a classic black turtleneck from British label Wolford with a beige midi skirt from under-the-radar British brand Joseph.
The turtleneck, with a price tag of $250, is already sold out at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and other online retailers.
The military-inspired skirt, retailing full price for $895, is also quickly selling out.
As she and Harry left the event, Markle paused to greet one of her youngest fans.
It's clear that when it comes to being a royal — from greeting her (future) subjects to perfecting that elegant style — Markle is already a natural!