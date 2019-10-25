Beautiful in burgundy!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, just reminded royal style fans that she’s the queen of subtle color blocking.

The former Meghan Markle sported a burgundy Hugo Boss pencil skirt during a recent appearance, pairing it with a wine-colored V-neck sweater and pumps in a similar plum shade.

Her monochrome look was perfect for fall. Getty Images

She completed her look with an elegant updo, leaving a few strands of hair down to frame her face.

The duchess sported the monochrome ensemble as she attended a gender equality roundtable discussion at Windsor Castle.

She was expected to arrive solo, but Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the event.

The duke and duchess drove the short distance to the event at Windsor Castle in Prince Harry's electric car. AFP \ Getty Images

"Thank you for letting him crash the party," the duchess joked as the event began.

The prince listened in as young leaders from around the world talked about their own initiatives promoting gender equality.

During the talk, the duchess explained why it was important for Prince Harry to attend the roundtable.

The duchess said it's important for men to be involved in discussions about gender equality. Getty Images

“In terms of gender equality, which has been something that I have championed for quite a long time, I think that that conversation can’t happen without men being part of it,” she said.

“This is something that is also very key to the way my husband feels, and he’s been working in the space since 2013, which a lot of people don’t notice as much,” she added. “But I think that’s what’s really important. You can’t have a conversation about women’s empowerment with just women.”

We're loving these rich jewel tones. Getty Images

Fans of the duchess's style may remember that she wore a very similar monochrome look last October, but in green.

This bold, matching color combination totally works! Getty Images

In fact, she sported the green version of the same Hugo Boss skirt, paired with a green blouse and gray heels for a chic autumnal look.

Her latest all-red look is just as perfect for the fall. And speaking of her recent look, there must be a memo going around about that leather skirt, because another royal, Queen Letizia of Spain, wore the same piece during an appearance in South Korea a day earlier.

The duchess isn't the only royal to rock this pencil skirt recently. Getty Images

The duchess has been wearing a lot of rich jewel tones lately, including the vibrant, purple dress (and royal repeat) that she wore to the One Young World opening ceremony earlier this week.

Hello, purple! Karwai Tang / WireImage

Chances are, she’ll continue to rock stunning, monochromatic looks — and we’ll be taking notes!