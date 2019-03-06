Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 6, 2019, 4:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Surprise!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made an unannounced appearance Wednesday at WE Day, an event that encourages young people to get involved in social change causes.

Prince Harry was giving a solo speech in London’s Wembley Arena when he unexpectedly invited his wife to come on stage.

The royal couple shared a cozy moment on stage. Getty Images

The duchess joined him and the crowd went wild as the royal parents-to-be shared an affectionate moment in the spotlight.

The duchess has sported a similar, sleek maternity look in the past. Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle looked casually chic in black skinny jeans, a black top and a navy blazer with gold buttons on the sleeve. She also sported classic, black stilettos and wore her hair down in loose waves.

The crowd went crazy when the duchess made her surprise appearance. Getty Images

Prince Harry also kept things casual with gray jeans, a gray blazer and brown, suede shoes.

If the duchess’s latest flawless maternity look seems familiar, it’s because she wore a very similar outfit during her recent visit to Morocco.

During that visit, she also wore black skinny jeans, a form-fitting black top, and a dark, blue blazer.

The duchess loves a navy blazer, as seen on a recent trip to Morocco. WireImage

There were a few differences, though. The Alice + Olivia blazer she wore in Morocco had rolled up, pin striped sleeves, and she opted for comfortable, black flats instead of pumps.

This blazer-skinny jeans combo is a perfect, casual look for the royal mom-to-be (and any mom-to-be, for that matter). It can be dressed up or down and paired with heels or flats, depending on the occasion.

Is this one of her go-to maternity looks? Getty Images

The duchess’s maternity style continues to be flawless as she nears her due date, which could be as early as next month.

“We’re nearly there!” the duchess told a well-wisher this week during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

In the meantime, she continues to be inspiring in every way!

If you're loving this look on the duchess and you want to incorporate it into your own wardrobe, here are some similar options.

Navy Blazers:

Joseph Blazer, Yoox

Frame Piped Cropped Blazer, Saks Fifth Avenue

Eliza J Ruched Sleeve Blazer, Nordstrom

Black Skinny Jeans: