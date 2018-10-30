Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Even duchesses love bargains!

Former Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recently rocked a chic Asos maternity dress, and it was one of her most affordable looks yet, ringing in at just $56.

The duchess wore a brand that you may have in your closet! EPA

She wore the dress underneath a Karen Walker trench coat as she and Prince Harry arrived in New Zealand as part of their first overseas royal tour.

It wasn’t easily visible beneath her coat, but the dress features short, cuffed sleeves, a round neckline, and a V-cut back. She polished off the understated look with black pumps and a relaxed bun.

Design maternity wiggle mini dress, $56, Asos

Now, the bad news for fans of the duchess’s affordable pick is that soon after she rocked the Asos dress, it sold out online. Luckily, you can snag a similar maternity look for under $100:

Lana Ruched Maternity Dress, Nordstrom

Kendall Scallop Trim Maternity Dress, Nordstrom

Seraphine Maternity Snap Sleever Nursing Dress, Macy's

A Pea in the Pod Maternity Tie Front Dress, Macy's

There’s also a non-maternity version of the dress, and there are still limited sizes available — though probably not for much longer!

Design wiggle mini dress, $56, Asos

The little black dress is a style staple for maternity and non-maternity wardrobes alike, and there are plenty of cute options if you're looking to take a cue from the expecting mom's royal style. Here are some of our non-maternity favorites for under $100: