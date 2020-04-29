Meghan Markle is wearing the perfect hairstyle for video calls

The Duchess of Sussex is nailing her video call game!

Like many of us, the 38-year-old has taken part in her fair share of video calls while practicing social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. And she's managed to rock several video-friendly hairstyles so far.

In a new clip, the former Meghan Markle can be seen sporting a chic half-up, half-down style during a chat with a client of Smart Works, a charity the duchess has served since announcing her royal patronages in 2019.

While the duchess didn't show the side or back of her hair, the style appears to be a pretty casual, half updo that may feature a braid or two on the sides. The fashionista kept her hair straight, with just a few strands sneaking over her shoulder.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

New York City-based hairstylist Lauren Baxter told TODAY Style the hairstyle is pretty on point for video calls.

"This is a great, easy and approachable style for anyone who needs to look 'put together' for a video conference without having to try too hard. It is also a great way to work with hair that may or may not have been washed in a few days — let’s be honest, we’re all working with oily hair while in quarantine. It is also great if you like wearing your hair down, but want it to feel a bit more polished," she said.

During the call, the former Meghan Markle spoke with a young woman prepping for a job interview and offered some words of encouragement.

Following the chat, Smart Works shared the following statement from the duchess and shared a brief clip from her video call: “It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."

If the name Smart Works sounds a little familiar, that's because the duchess released a capsule clothing collection to benefit the charity back in September.

Earlier this month, the duchess also made an appearance on a video call with the women of London's Al Manaar Hubb Community Kitchen, who are delivering meals to families struggling financially due to coronavirus.

During the call, the royal fashionista sported a white T-shirt and wore her hair in a sleek updo, one of her go-to styles.

Duchess Meghan has connected with the women of the @almanaar Hubb Community Kitchen, who have unveiled a new meals delivery service for families struggling to feed themselves during the coronavirus lockdown. Starting Monday they’ll cook 250-300 meals a day, three days a week. pic.twitter.com/BGI8rjRzSG — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 17, 2020

Even though she's stepped away from royal life and has now relocated to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and baby Archie, the duchess continues to provide plenty of inspiration.