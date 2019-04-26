Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 7:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

Meghan Markle has become a paparazzi darling, with photographers clamoring to get the perfect shot whenever possible. So, we pay extra attention when it comes to the beauty products — and especially skin care — she trusts to be ready for her next close-up.

Now, The Duchess of Sussex who got us hooked onconvenient $7 face wipes, the perfect primer and the lengthening, voluming mascara of our dreams clued us into what could very well be the secret behind her skin's radiance.

In an interview with The Lady Loves Couture (as recently resurfaced by People), Markle said she’s been going to skin care guru Kate Somerville’s clinic in Los Angeles for facials for years. "I still use the products to maintain that glow that her facials give,” she added.

Quench Hydrating Face Serum, $75, Kate Somerville

One product she mentioned in particular is the brand’s beloved Quench Hydrating Face Serum, which is formulated with a special complex designed to boost hydration, along with retinol, vitamin A and lipids for improving firmness and minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The product has a 5-star rating and hundreds of reviews from customers who’ve come to love it for its lightweight texture and ability to transform skin at any age. Plus, its currently 20% off with the code 19FF20 for Kate Somerville's Friends & Family Event.

Try the Quench Hydrating Face Serum for yourself (at a discount) during the sale going on now through April 28.

