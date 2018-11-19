Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her hubby, Prince Harry, made a dashing pair at the Royal Variety Performance gala in London on Monday — on what just happened to be the couple's six-month wedding anniversary.

The former Meghan Markle, 37, dazzled onlookers in a chic black sequined Safiyaa halter top featuring a pretty white floral design that allowed just a glimpse of the royal mom-to-be's growing baby bump.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stunned in a black sequined Safiyaa halter top featuring a pretty white floral print. Reuters

She paired the top with a flowing black floor-length skirt. Her accessories? Simple black pointed-toe pumps and a black boxy clutch, which looked like the same smart clutch she wore to a special "Hamilton" performance in London's West End over the summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a dashing pair at the event, which raises funds for the Royal Variety Charity, a charity that benefits U.K. entertainers who have fallen on hard times. Reuters

Meghan wore her long brunette hair swept back into an elegant updo.

Just last month, Meghan enthralled in another look by Safiyaa during the couple's official tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The duchess wore a stunning blue-caped gown by the London-based designer at a state dinner in Fiji.

The gala event just happened to coincide with the royal couple's six-month wedding anniversary. Getty Images

As for Harry, 34, he looked as debonair as always on Monday in a classic tuxedo and black bow tie.

The event took place at the London Palladium theater, and featured performances by Andrea Bocelli and the West End casts of "Hamilton" and "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," among others. The annual gala raises funds for the Royal Variety Charity, which benefits U.K. entertainers in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, poor health or hard times.

As they strolled the red carpet outside the theater, Meghan and Harry were cheered on by fans, and stopped just long enough for Meghan to accept a sweet gift from a young admirer.

After that, the newlyweds took one another's hands and stepped through the famed theater's doors together.

What a glamorous evening!