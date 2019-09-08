At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is wearing her heart on her sleeve … well, neck.

The former Meghan Markle showed her love for husband Prince Harry in a very sweet (and stylish) way, with a pendant necklace engraved with their initials.

Megan, the Duchess of Sussex, watches Serena Williams play against Bianca Andreescu at the U.S. Open. TPN / Getty Images

The 14-karat gold necklace, $245, is from designer Mini Mini Jewels. Detailed with two dog-tag pendants, one is engraved with the initial “H” on it for Harry, while the other has an “M" for Meghan. The necklace is available in gold as seen on the duchess, but also in white gold and rose gold as well.

TPN / Getty Images

Meghan came to the U.S. to cheer on good friend Serena Williams in her match against Bianca Andreescu at the U.S Open. Unfortunately, Andreescu beat Williams, preventing the tennis legend from a 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Meghan was seen touching the necklace during the tennis match, no doubt missing her husband and baby boy, Archie. This is the first time the first time mom is away from her child, who she gave birth to this past May.

The duchess' necklace wasn't the only stylish item fans and followers were interested in. She also sported the perfect summer-to-fall transition piece, a denim shirtdress with a tie belt from J.Crew. What a cute ensemble!

You can also purchase the pedant alone for $100 less.