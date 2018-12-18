Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been a very busy morning for the "very pregnant" Duchess of Sussex — and that description of the royal comes straight from the duchess herself.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home at Brinsworth House on December 18, 2018. Getty Images

On Tuesday, the former Meghan Markle stepped out to visit the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House, a nursing home in the English town of Twickenham that cares for those who've worked in the British entertainment industry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, takes in the sights at Brinsworth House on December 18, 2018. Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex unveils a plaque as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's at Brinsworth House. Getty Images

It was there that the onetime actress met a resident who asked her how she's doing, and in answer to that, the duchess laid one hand over her baby bump and said, "I'm very good." She then laughed and added, "I'm very pregnant today."

The duchess wore a form-fitting, floral-print dress by the Brock Collection to for the outing, which emphasized her bump.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks to head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home at Brinsworth House. Getty Images

But emphasizing her baby bump has been a point of contention for critical royal watchers of late.

The duchess received backlash from some on social media after she was seen cradling her bump during her surprise visit to the British Fashion Awards last week.

As for Tuesday's event, when outside the facility, she teamed up her dress with a bump-concealing wool coat by Soia & Kyo to combat the cool and windy December weather.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is greeted with a curtsy as she arrives for a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's at Brinsworth House on December 18, 2018. Getty Images

While this marked the 37-year-old's first visit to Brinsworth House, it wasn't her first Royal Variety Charity event.

On Nov. 19, she and husband Prince Harry spent their six-month wedding anniversary at the star-studded Royal Variety Performance gala at the London Palladium theatre.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at The Royal Variety Performance 2018 at London Palladium on November 19, in London, England. Getty Images

The proceeds from that annual event go toward the assistance of British entertainers in need due to old age, health problems or hard times, including those residing at Brinsworth House.

The next time royal watchers can expect to see glimpse of the duchess (and her baby bump) will be when she joins the rest of royal family for Christmas Day — just as she did last year. Before officially becoming a royal, Prince Harry's then-fiancee walked alongside him and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they made their way to Christmas morning services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the then Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk in 2017. Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

The royal baby is due to arrive in spring of 2019, according to Kensington Palace.