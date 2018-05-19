Get Stuff We Love

See Meghan Markle's beautiful wedding dress

by Amy Eley /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY

Meghan Markle stepped out Saturday ready to marry Prince Harry, finally revealing what everyone’s wanted to see since their engagement was announced: the dress!

Meghan Markle makes first appearance in wedding gown

The dress and veil were both designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy. The gown has a bateau neckline, sculpted bodice and three-quarter sleeves.

Image: Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor
Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in WindsorOWEN COOBAN / EPA

The queen loaned Markle the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara for the special day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in St. George's Chapel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in St. George's ChapelTODAY
Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONYJONATHAN BRADY / AFP - Getty Images

Kensington Palace said in a tweet that the veil was designed to represent the "flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition."

Meghan Markle wedding gown
Andrew Matthews / AP
Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
BEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images

Coming from the Cliveden House Hotel, where she and her mom, Doria Ragland, spent Friday night, the bride arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, in a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV wearing the beautiful gown.

Meghan Markle departs Cliveden House on way to royal wedding

Psst: There's rumored to be a second dress for the couple's reception Saturday night!

Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONYBEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images

Prince Harry wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment of the British Army. The queen gave her grandson permission to get married in the uniform.

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, William enter St. George's Chapel

