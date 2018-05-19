The dress and veil were both designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy. The gown has a bateau neckline, sculpted bodice and three-quarter sleeves.

Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor OWEN COOBAN / EPA

The queen loaned Markle the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara for the special day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in St. George's Chapel TODAY

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY JONATHAN BRADY / AFP - Getty Images

Kensington Palace said in a tweet that the veil was designed to represent the "flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition."

Andrew Matthews / AP

BEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images

Coming from the Cliveden House Hotel, where she and her mom, Doria Ragland, spent Friday night, the bride arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, in a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV wearing the beautiful gown.