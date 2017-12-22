Meghan Markle's Christmas lunch dress sold out immediately

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Call it the princess effect! Just like future sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle’s chic outfits are in major demand. Her most recent style stunner, a Self-Portrait dress she wore to Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace yesterday, has already sold out online as of publish time, to the dismay of royal enthusiasts everywhere.

Meghan Markle's Self-Portrait dress sold out in a flash! SELF-PORTRAIT

The gorgeous short-sleeve Nightshade Midi dress features intricately crafted lace designs, a solid crepe skirt and a nude bandeau lining for extra coverage, so it’s uber trendy but definitely classy enough for an engagement with the Queen. Of course, if you’re looking to snag a dress from one of Markle’s go-to brands, Self-Portrait still has many other chic styles available.

The dress features gorgeous lacy details. SELF-PORTRAIT

Markle has been causing quite the stir lately with her sense of style, and this isn’t the first time one of her outfits has sold out. Just last month, the white coat she wore to her engagement announcement disappeared in a flash, and the burgundy Strathberry bag she carried later that week sold out in mere minutes.