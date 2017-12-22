Meghan Markle's Christmas lunch dress sold out immediately

Get Stuff We Love
Call it the princess effect! Just like future sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle’s chic outfits are in major demand. Her most recent style stunner, a Self-Portrait dress she wore to Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace yesterday, has already sold out online as of publish time, to the dismay of royal enthusiasts everywhere.
The gorgeous short-sleeve Nightshade Midi dress features intricately crafted lace designs, a solid crepe skirt and a nude bandeau lining for extra coverage, so it’s uber trendy but definitely classy enough for an engagement with the Queen. Of course, if you’re looking to snag a dress from one of Markle’s go-to brands, Self-Portrait still has many other chic styles available.
Markle has been causing quite the stir lately with her sense of style, and this isn’t the first time one of her outfits has sold out. Just last month, the white coat she wore to her engagement announcement disappeared in a flash, and the burgundy Strathberry bag she carried later that week sold out in mere minutes.
When Markle Wore Misha Nonoo’s The Husband Shirt to the Invictus Games this September, sales skyrocketed, but you’re in luck, because the shirt is still available for $185 on the brand’s site! You can also score Markle’s burgundy Beaune Dress from Aritzia, but it’s on backorder until February.
Fiancé Prince Harry drove Markle to yesterday’s lunch, where she mingled with Prince William, Duchess Kate and their adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. All of Queen Elizabeth’s children were also in attendance.
Next up for the future princess? Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magadalene Church. We can hardly wait to see what she wears!