The former Meghan Markle made her first television appearance since her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a necklace that had a special connection to her speech about female empowerment.

The duchesses, who is pregnant with her second child, a daughter, appeared in a pre-taped video at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. The duchess and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, served as a campaign chairs of the concert, which aired Saturday night.

"As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," she said. "Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out."

Markle, 39, delivered her speech from an outdoor garden. She wore a red floral Carolina Herrera silk shirt dress ($1,690 at Saks) and cradled her baby bump as she spoke about her excitement to raise a daughter.

The former Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with a daughter, spoke by video at Vax Life about empowering women. Vax Live / ABC

The "Woman Power Necklace" from Awe Inspired features a pendant with the symbol for female and a raised fist. The gold version Markle wore retails for $140.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward," she said. "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

Markle wore Awe Inspired's $140 charm necklace, featuring a pendant with the symbol for female alongside of a raised fist. Vax Live / ABC

While Markle delivered her message from home, Prince Harry appeared onstage at the event, where he talked about the vaccine misinformation propagating online.

"We are experiencing a viral pandemic alongside a digital pandemic. In today's world, we are so connected, like a vast nervous system, whether we're online or not and much like the virus, there are no borders online," he said. "So when vaccine misinformation and disinformation spreads, magnified on social media and in parts of traditional media, it exposes a collective threat to humanity."